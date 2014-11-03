Showdown - The Inside Story of the Gleneagles Ryder Cup by Iain Carter

This excellent book provides a written coverage of the Ryder Cup nearly as meticulous as Paul McGinley's captaincy. ..................

Colin Calander amateur round up

Scotland's Neil Might Turn Pro Prior To Walker Cup has confirmed he is considering turning professional ahead of this year’s Walker Cup. ....,......................

Senior Order of merit wins for Rawthorne and East ........... England Golf

Cheshire's Cath Rawthore and Yorkshire's Stephen East are England's top senior golfers for 2014..........

Grant Forrest runner-up in USA ........................Colin Farquaharson

Former Scottish amateur champion Grant Forrest from North Berwick, final-year student at San Diego University, shot one eagle and 23 birdies in finishing joint second in a United States college golf tournament ........



